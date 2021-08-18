Amitabh Bachchan opens up on 13th season of 'KBC'

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The 13th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan is set to start from August 23 with certain changes this time from the last season.

The 'Audience Poll' lifeline is making a comeback this season.

With the studio audience being reinstated, the entire vibe of the show has been raised a few notches higher. The other three lifelines include 50:50 (wherein 2 incorrect answers will get deleted from the four options), Ask The Expert (wherein the contestant can seek help from one distinguished professional) and Flip The Question (wherein the contestant will get an opportunity to change the question altogether and choose a topic for the replacement question).