Amitabh Bachchan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the vaccination centre, where he could be seen getting the jab for the second time. He captioned the post as, "Doosra bhi ho gaya. Covid wala, Cricket wala nahi. sorry sorry that was really bad one."In the photo, Bachchan could be seen wearing a green T-Shirt and black track pants paired along with a black mask and a bandana on his head.The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of 'The Intern' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'May Day' and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)