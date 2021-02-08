Amitabh Bachchan reminisces shooting for 'Deewar'

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday reminisced working on his superhit film 'Deewar,' as he visited the same location where he had shot a sequence for the movie.



Big B took to Instagram to share a picture from the location as he revisited the location for shooting his current film 'MayDay'. The picture sees the 78-year-old actor standing on a stage with a building in the background.

He went on to pen down a caption about how it feels to be returning to the location after 42 years.

"Looking back on time .. see that arch in the stone building at the back .. in a shadow loop .. Police Officer Shashi Kapoor shoots his brother Vijay in DEEWAR at that spot in film," he wrote in the caption.

"Today shooting same place for MAYDAY .. 42 years later .. Deewar made in 1979 to today 2021 ..Been a while," he added.

The veteran actor had been shooting with the cast and crew of 'MayDay' which is being directed by Ajay Devgn who will also be portraying a pivotal role in the film. Apart from Big B and Ajay, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh.

As per reports, YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, will make his acting debut with the film. Devgn had announced that 'Mayday' will be hitting the big screens on April 29, 2022.

Apart from the upcoming film, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra', and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'. (ANI)

