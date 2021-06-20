Amitabh Bachchan shares last page of Milkha Singh's book, calls it 'inspiration'

Sharing the page, the actor wrote: "The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all.."

Bachchan shared the last page from Milkha Singh's autobiography, titled, "The Race of My Life: An Autobiography" on Twitter.

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Sunday to remember athletics legend Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday.

The page reads: "My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit, or take shortcuts-- but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet:

"Mita de apni hasti ko agar koi martaba chahe, ki dana khak mein mil kar gul-gulzar hota hai...

"Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, 'cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout and blossom into a flower."

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as "Flying Sikh", breathed his last in a Chandigarh hospital late on Friday, where he was being treated for Covid-related complications.

Mourning his demise, Bachchan had tweeted on Saturday: "In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers."

