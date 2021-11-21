  1. Sify.com
  Amitabh Bachchan shares quirky emoticon faces in new avatar

Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sure knows how to keep entertaining himself and his beloved fans, as seen from his latest quirky post.

Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage in which he can be seen pouting in the big picture on the right.
On the left side are a series of small pictures in which he can be seen in a new avatar, with big moustaches, round glasses and a checkered shirt.
In the photos, the actor can be seen making quirky emoji faces such as laughing out loud, widening his eyes and sticking his tongue out.
He added a funny caption, "Din ek, Deh ek, Roop anek, Handshake handshake handshake !!"

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.
"Hero sir," a fan wrote.
"My favourite," another added.
Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a bunch of laughing and heart emoticons.
Ahead on the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)

