Amitabh Bachchan shares quirky emoticon faces in new avatar

Big B took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage in which he can be seen pouting in the big picture on the right.On the left side are a series of small pictures in which he can be seen in a new avatar, with big moustaches, round glasses and a checkered shirt.In the photos, the actor can be seen making quirky emoji faces such as laughing out loud, widening his eyes and sticking his tongue out.He added a funny caption, "Din ek, Deh ek, Roop anek, Handshake handshake handshake !!"Fans flooded the post with likes and comments."Hero sir," a fan wrote."My favourite," another added.Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped a bunch of laughing and heart emoticons.Ahead on the work front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. (ANI)