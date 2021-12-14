Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser of 'Brahmastra' motion poster

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) It seems the wait for part one of the director Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' trilogy is finally over as Amitabh Bachchan has shared the teaser of the film's motion poster.

He wrote in caption, "Our journey of sharing Brahmastra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .."

The film, whose motion poster will be out Wednesday, has a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Ayan Nayak and Nagarjuna. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for 3 years and has run into delays owing to its scale. But, now things look better for the film.

The three-part film is Mukherjee's most ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went on floors in 2018. The music of the film is to be composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who will reunite after 'Chhichhore'.

--IANS

aa/kr