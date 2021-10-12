Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes: 'I do hold them close here'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Big B shared a picture of himself which appears to be taken after a pooja ceremony.Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection .."Highlighting the immense greetings showered to him by his fans on his special day, senior Bachchan wrote, "your greetings today have been immense.. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response .. Aabhar Sneh."Big B's birthday was no less than a festival for his admirers. Starstruck fans from various cities gathered outside the megastar's 'Jalsa' residence to celebrate his birthday. Many were also seen cutting cakes and playing his hit songs outside his residence.The legendary star also came outside his bungalow for a few minutes to greet his fans.A slew of celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and more from the film industry also took to their social media handles to extend birthday wishes to Bollywood's 'Shahenshah'.Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar has been busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)