  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Amitabh Bachchan treats fans with new post-pack up monochromatic shot

Amitabh Bachchan treats fans with new post-pack up monochromatic shot

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 21st, 2021, 22:15:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a delightful monochrome picture of himself with his fans and followers on social media.

The all smiles post-pack-up picture was captured by the celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.
In the picture, senior Bachchan can be seen wearing a plain white outfit and his signature black-framed glasses.
Expressing his love for the picture clicked by Avinash, Big B conveyed his appreciation in a unique way by putting words together as if in a quiz.
"The immaculatedpassiontrendinghairglassescostumecreativityinsistencerapidfirewoburnspeakers (The immaculated passion trending hair glasses costume creativity insistence rapid fire woburn speakers) @avigowariker .. and his trade mark post pack up shot .. HOW DO YOU DO THIS AVI ? Thank you .. love," he wrote.

Avinash re-shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "#PostPackUpShot with TheBoss shot after a long gap Just no words to describe what I feel every time I see Him through my lens.. @amitabhbachchan . #AmitabhBachchan #BrandShoot #Wednesday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on projects including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'.
He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.
'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features