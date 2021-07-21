Amitabh Bachchan treats fans with new post-pack up monochromatic shot

The all smiles post-pack-up picture was captured by the celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.In the picture, senior Bachchan can be seen wearing a plain white outfit and his signature black-framed glasses.Expressing his love for the picture clicked by Avinash, Big B conveyed his appreciation in a unique way by putting words together as if in a quiz."The immaculatedpassiontrendinghairglassescostumecreativityinsistencerapidfirewoburnspeakers (The immaculated passion trending hair glasses costume creativity insistence rapid fire woburn speakers) @avigowariker .. and his trade mark post pack up shot .. HOW DO YOU DO THIS AVI ? Thank you .. love," he wrote.Avinash re-shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "#PostPackUpShot with TheBoss shot after a long gap Just no words to describe what I feel every time I see Him through my lens.. @amitabhbachchan . #AmitabhBachchan #BrandShoot #Wednesday."Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently working on projects including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'.He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)