Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow

"Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition...eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling...the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused," Bachchan wrote in his blog.Sharing that he feels like former West Indies cricket player, Gary Sobers, the 78-year-old said, "Right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through...at a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game...""Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few...when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred...when asked how did he do it...he said when I went out I was seeing three balls...I was hitting the middle one," he added.The megastar star further stated he will also get his other eye operated."My love to all...progress is slow...and there is yet another eye to go... so its a long haul," wrote the megastar.Sharing that he hopes to recover on time for Vikas Bahl's new film, Big B wrote, "Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few...the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled 'GoodBye'." (ANI)