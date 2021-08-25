Amitabh Bachchan was attracted to story of 'Chehre'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan will be seen on the big screen after a long gap in mystery thriller 'Chehre'. He says the story of the film is what led him to accept the project.

The superstar revealed what attracted him to sign up for 'Chehre', "The story of 'Chehre' has been with Rumyji since quite some time and he used to always tell me that he wanted to narrate it to me, whenever we would meet. When I heard it, I immediately decided that I would be a part of this film."