Amitabh Bachchan wishes Mohanlal as 'Barroz' starts rolling

Superstar Mohanlal, who has completed forty years of his amazing journey as an actor, is turning director with Barroz. The pooja ceremony of Barroz was held today (Mar 24).

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan conveyed his greetings to Mohanlal with these words: “Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success, prosperity and greater glory…”