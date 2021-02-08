AMMA office inaugurated with a multi starrer announcement

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has opened their brand new office in Kochi. The inauguration of the building was done by Mammootty and Mohanlal.
The event also witnessed the announcement of a multi star project, which will have around 140 artists acting in the movie. This will be modelled like Twenty 20, which released in 2008 and was a mega success.
The multi starrer is said to be a thriller, which will be directed by Priyadarshan and T K Rajeev Kumar. The movie will be produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.