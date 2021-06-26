AMMA organizes vaccination drive for members

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) is arranging a Covid vaccination drive for its members.
AMMA is doing the vaccination drive as an initiative to restart the shooting in Malayalam, which has been on a standstill following Covid 19 regulations.
The vaccination drive has been organized in association with Kochi Amrita Hospital. AMMA is bearing the expenses for the initiative and the vaccination will be given to the members for free.
AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu has said that a meeting was held with the state government and a special package is being considered for the benefit of the industry. AMMA has also requested the government to give permission to restart shooting.