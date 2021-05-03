Ammu Abhirami tested positive for COVID19

Actress Ammu Abhirami who paired opposite Dhanush in the flashback of Asuran is tested positive for COVID19. Ammu Abhirami has also appeared in films like Ratsasan, Bairavaa, Thambi, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam.

"After fever symptoms, I have tested positive for covid19, With the Doctor's advice, I have Isolated myself at home and taking required medicines and care. Will be back stronger than ever. please stay safe and take lots of care", tweeted Ammu Abhirami.

Ammu Abhiramai is also said to be playing an important role in the Netflix anthology Navarasa produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra.

Navarasa is an anthology of nine episodes directed by nine different directors and Ammu Abhirami is said to be playing the lead in one episode.