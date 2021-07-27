Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa's 'Puaada' to have a theatrical release

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa's film "Puaada" will be the first Punjabi film to release in theaters after 17 months. The filmmakers have locked August 12 as the release date.

Confirming the news about the theatrical release, Pawan tells IANS: "A fun crazy mad family rom com film like 'Puaada' deserves to be seen in a theatre with a crowd full of people, and that's why we waited for the right opportunity to release our movie in theatres only. Now is a good time to release in cinemas as theatres in Punjab and North India have opened along with the rest of the world and we can finally showcase our film to punjabi audiences world wide who are eager to go to cinemas and get their dose of entertainment."

Pawan adds: "'Puaada' is film right for all audiences, the youth, families, and couples, we hope audiences come back to cinemas like before our industry gets back to what it does best, give people good entertainment."

The film was initially set to release earlier this year but was pushed back due the the pandemic. The trailer and 'Aye haye jattiye' song of the film was released and had got, over more than 20 million views online.

