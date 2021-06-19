Amol Parashar opens up on shooting with Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar recently shared the screen with actress Sara Ali Khan in an advertisement. He recalls how they didn't have a problem settling into their characters despite not getting enough time to know each other.

"We only shot together for a day. That is not enough time to get to know each other or become friends, but you also need a certain comfort level for screen, which boils down to the skills of the actors and how comfortable they can feel around each other. I would say it was easy and we didn't take much time to get into the script and the characters," he tells IANS.