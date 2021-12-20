Amrapali Gupta eager to resume acting after a gap due to the pandemic

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Amrapali Gupta, who couldn't make time to shoot in 2021, wants to resume her acting career in 2022. The actress was last seen as Mamta Verma in TV show 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'.

She says: "As Covid-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes and new responsibilities in our life, so I couldn't take on any project earlier this year. My priority was my son Kabir and his studies. As physical classes did not happen, I was all busy helping him to manage everything at home. As Yash (husband) was also busy with shoots. So, I had to be at home with my son."