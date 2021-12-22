Amrita Puri, Aisha Ahmed celebrate sisterhood in short film 'Clean'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actresses Amitra Puri and Aisha Ahmed will be seen in an upcoming short film titled 'Clean' that releases on December 24.

The film is directed by Zoya Parvin and produced by Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

'Clean' depicts the affection between two sisters while also putting the spotlight on the various insecurities and trust issues that they develop over the course of time.