Amrita Puri: Don't want to be part of stories that stereotype women

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Amrita Puri says as a female artiste, her endeavour is to always be part of stories that don't put female characters in a set template.

The actress has appeared in films such as "Aisha", "Blood Money" and "Judgementall Hai Kya", and is currently shooting for the third season of the series "Four More Shots Please!", which portrays contemporary women with their pros and cons.