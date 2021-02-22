Amrita Puri on 'Kai Po Che' turning 8: Getting Aamdavadi accent right was tough

Amrita told IANS: "It was getting the Aamdavadi accent right (that was a challenge). I don't speak a word of Gujarati and I needed to sound authentic! I worked with a Gujarati diction coach. Also, during the dandiya sequence I had to get the steps bang on, because anyone who lives in Ahmedabad knows how to garba like a professional."

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Amrita Puri, who played late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in Kai Po Che, on Monday recalled how getting the Aamdavadi accent right for her character Vidya Bhatt was her biggest challenge. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was released eight years ago on this day.

Director Abhishek Kapoor, who cast Sushant, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in the film adaptation of author Chetan Bhagat's bestselling book, The 3 Mistakes Of My Life.

"Both Raju (Rajkummar Rao) and Amit (Sadh) are very hungry actors. They're like tigers in a ring. No matter what you throw at them, they'll make it their very own and the result is always so gratifying to watch," said director Kapoor.

Talking specifically about Amit Sadh, the director added: "It took a while for Amit to get his due but hats off to him for persevering through this phase. I think he had the toughest part in the film because his character had such a sharp evolving graph. It changed shades with every scene and Amit pulled it off like a chameleon."

--IANS

ym/vnc