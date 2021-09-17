Amrita Rao remembers legendary MF Husain's special gift to her on his 106th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): On the occasion of Padma Vibhushan artist MF Husain's 106th birth anniversary, actor Amrita Rao on Friday revisited a memory associated with the painter and revealed the special gift he gave her after the release of her 2006 romantic film 'Vivaah'.



The National Award-winning painter considered Amrita his muse and had painted her live, post the release of 'Vivaah', the 'Main Hoon Na' actor revealed.

Remembering the painter, Amrita recalled, "I discovered that Husain Sahab was very good at his "self-portraits" which is so rare. Before he started painting me, I told him I wish the theme of the painting to be 'The Painter and his Muse' sure enough if you see the painting, there is a painting within the painting. Every girl dreams of being painted by a painter, I am so honoured and blessed to be immortalized by none other than the legend MF Hussain himself on his canvas."

Amrita also shared that she received a paintbrush as a gift from the painter which she considers her prized possession.

The 40-year-old actor reminisced that while presenting his signature brush, he said "Remember only 3 people in the world own it."

Amrita revealed that Husain specially imported the paintbrush from Paris and used it as his signature walking stick.

Born on September 17, 1915, Husain is one of the most magnetic artists from India. Popularly known as 'Picasso of India', the late painter is also a recipient of two of the highest civilian award of India, Padma Bhusan in 1973 and Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

The actor was famous for presenting his canvas in a modified Cubist style. He was paintings were mostly based on British rule, Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Mahabharata, and Ramayana. (ANI)

