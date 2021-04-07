Amruta Khanvilkar: Comfort defines fashion sense

"I think comfort and trying out differently inspire my fashion sense," Amruta tells IANS, adding: "I have been working with my stylist Neha Chaudhary and my team for a long time now and they know me. My stylist keeps pushing me to do something different every time."

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who is loved by the fashion police, says she likes to experiment with her wardrobe but not at the cost of comfort.

Amruta explains why comfort is her priority.

"I am a very outgoing person so the comfort in any outfit for me is very important. I love talking to people and I love being myself. If I am uncomfortable in heels or an outfit, I think that takes away from my personality. So comfort is extremely important to rock the red carpet," says Amruta.

Amruta's upcoming Marathi film "Well Done Baby" will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9. The actress is of the opinion that Marathi cinema has lived through its golden decade of cinema over the last 10 years.

"Marathi cinema has always been getting good content but I think the last decade has been a golden era. We have seen some amazing content and box office business. Today marathi industry is holding its head high with the entire OTT boom.We are very fortunate as actors, writers, producers and directors. We get to speak our story and get to explore more. Maharashtrian people are very hardworking and I am very proud to be a part of this industry," she said.

--IANS

ym/vnc