Amruta Khanvilkar's fun 'chaat party' during London shoot

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Amruta Khanvilkar has a funny recall about shooting for the upcoming Marathi film "Well Done Baby" in London.

The film is about a young couple on the brink of a divorce, when discover they are pregnant. Amruta co-stars with Pushkar Jog.

"Playing a pregnant woman on screen gave rise to real-life cravings for me! It was one of those days where (co-actor) Vandana (Gupte) ji and I were feeling homesick and were craving good Indian food. Pushkar being an amazing human being and an even more amazing producer, managed to locate an Indian restaurant in Hounslow and the entire crew for a chaat party. We literally devoured vada paav, sev-puri, batata puri and more," says Amruta.