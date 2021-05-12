Amrutha Suresh clarifies about the “leaked voice clip” story

Singer Amrutha Suresh has been in the eye of a storm after a portal carried a “leaked voice clip” with her ex-husband, actor Bala. In the audio recording, she is heard refusing to let him talk to their daughter on a video call.

The report also says that the kid is Covid positive.

Now Amrutha has posted a video asking the channel for the source from where they got the news when the kid is perfectly normal and was never Covid positive.