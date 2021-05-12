Amrutha Suresh clarifies about the “leaked voice clip” story

Singer Amrutha Suresh has been in the eye of a storm after a portal carried a “leaked voice clip” with her ex-husband, actor Bala. In the audio recording, she is heard refusing to let him talk to their daughter on a video call.
The report also says that the kid is Covid positive.
Now Amrutha has posted a video asking the channel for the source from where they got the news when the kid is perfectly normal and was never Covid positive.
Amrutha goes on to explain that the audio clip is partial and the complete conversation would have revealed the truth. Amrutha had tested positive for Covid and has been in isolation. It was while she was at the Covid testing center, where she tested negative, that Bala made the phone call, she explains.
The channel has now apologized to Amrutha.