AMU mourns death of Dilip Kumar

Aligarh, July 7 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University fraternity mourned the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, better known as Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar was also an ex-Court Member of the university. AMU had also conferred him with an Honorary Doctorate degree.

Extending his condolences on behalf of the AMU fraternity, Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said, "I am saddened to learn of the passing of Dilip Kumar who was an institution and he left a huge body of work behind for filmmakers and actors to learn from. The legendary actor received Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest award in the art form". He was also awarded Padma Vibhushan for his services.