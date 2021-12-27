Amy Schumer gets rid of face fillers for making her look like 'Maleficent'

So the actress booked a new appointment to get rid of them.

She said she looked like Disney's infamous Mistress of Evil after undergoing the procedure, reports aceShowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Amy Schumer tried to get fillers on her face in an effort to maintain her youthful look but she was not really impressed with the results.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent," she shared.

The botched beauty treatment came roughly three months after the mother of one got under the knife to have her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis.

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it," she revealed back then.

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."

She also urged her followers to see doctors if they had similar issues.

"If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

She later opened up that a tumour was found in her "endo ravaged appendix". "Chocolate cysts in both ovaries," the comedienne said.

"Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. And anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f**k yes!" she added.

"I can't answer medically because there is no research on this s**t because they only happen TO WOMEN."

Schumer made no secret of her desire to expand her family after welcoming a baby boy with husband Chris Fischer in 2019. She underwent In vitro fertilization (IVF) in a bid to get pregnant again, less than a year after giving birth.

The mother of one, who also battled Lyme disease, eventually gave up the IVF treatment as her body couldn't take it. She considered surrogacy but decided to put on hold plans for a second baby for now.

--IANS

dc/ksk/