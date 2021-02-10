Amy Schumer, LeBron James tease 'Trainwreck' sequel

Schumer on Wednesday re-posted a fan's message on her Instagram Story, with the user writing, "We need another film with both of you together. Trainwreck is too darn funny." The user tagged Schumer and James in the post.Schumer, who also wrote the screenplay for 'Trainwreck', responded, "@kingjames is this time next year good for you?" James, who stars in the upcoming 'Space Jam: A New Legacy', then wrote back on his own Instagram Story, "I think we can make that happen! Trainwreck 2???"Directed by Judd Apatow, 'Trainwreck' saw Schumer as a magazine writer who falls in love with Bill Hader's sports doctor character, who happens to be best friends with James. The raunchy, genre-subverting rom-com gave the NBA star a laugh-out-loud supporting role as he played a silly, Downton Abbey-loving version of himself, reported People magazine.At the time of the film's release in July 2015, James opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about making his big-screen debut, admitting he was nervous going for it."I was just trying to stay ready. I was very nervous -- all the way to the point where they said, 'Action,'" he said at the time.James added, "I'm excited to be a part of Trainwreck because it gives me a different format. Some people are used to seeing me on the basketball court, so to see what I'm capable of doing on the big screen and being a part of something with Bill Hader and Amy Schumer and Judd producing the whole thing and directing it all, it's pretty cool."Schumer later praised the NBA star's acting skills, previously telling Entertainment Weekly, "We didn't realize till we were on set that he's this really good actor and really funny. It could have been bad if he wasn't so good! He was able to improvise -- and he was down to joke about everything. It was fun to watch." (ANI)