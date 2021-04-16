Amy Walsh misses working with Michael Praed

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Actress Amy Walsh, who shared the screen with Michael Praed in the show "Emmerdale", says she was devastated when he left the show.

"I loved Michael Praed, who played Tracy's dad Frank, he's a ball of crazy energy. He was such a good friend to me, and a father figure. Once he came to the garage with me and pumped my tyres up because I was poorly," Amy told Inside Soap magazine in an interview, according to femalefirst.co.uk.