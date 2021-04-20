Amyra Dastur, Gurnazar Chattha unveil new poster of the track 'Wah Ji Waah'

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Well-known Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha and Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur unveiled the new poster of their upcoming track "Wah ji waah" on Tuesday.

During an Instagram 'Ask me anything' session, Amyra dropped the second and latest poster of the track and wrote: "The secret is revealed! @gurnazar_chattha and I can't wait for you to watch & hear #wahjiwaah 23rd April 2021."