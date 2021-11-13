An insightful conversation did the trick for Nushrratt's casting in 'Chhorii'

A remake of the Marathi film 'Lapachhapi', 'Chhorii' looks all set to satiate the taste buds of the connoisseurs of horror. Nushrratt, who plays the protagonist in the film, recently opened up about how she came on board for the project.

She bagged the film post a meet with her former producer Vikram Malhotra (Founder & CEO, Abundantia Entertainment). Talking about the same, the actress said, "He (Vikram) was my producer on 'LSD' when Balaji was doing it. Then he was my producer on 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' when he was in Viacom and after that, so he's known me for a while."

Narrating the incident from the day when she stepped into Malhotra's office, and met producer Jack which turned out to be unexpectedly luckier for her, she went on, "That day when I went to office, he asked me to step in and meet the producer Jack. I had no clue who Jack was, Vikram just said he's somebody tying up with him for a film."

"The first thing Jack asked me was my thoughts on Indian society and I was like, oh! I further discussed with him things that I felt we need to improve, whether it's education or population control, electricity or water supply or just basic things that people need to get on an everyday basis. So, this is how we chatted about India for like an hour (sic)."

Soon after this conversation, Nushrratt came to know that there was a film they were planning to work on, and Jack found her perfect for the role. "I think I was at the right place at the right time, and it was just a coincidence that Jack sat down in front of me before his flight and chatted with me. And just like that I was on for the film. Simple. It was just one conversation."

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, 'Chhorii' will stream on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide from November 26.

--IANS

aa/kr