Ana de Armas cried when she saw herself in Marilyn Monroe wigs

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Hollywood star Ana de Armas recently revealed that she cried the first time she saw herself dressed in Marilyn Monroe wigs for her upcoming film 'Blonde'.



According to People magazine, the actress' transformation into Marilyn Monroe took three and a half hours a day in the hair and makeup chair for the new biopic 'Blonde'. Judging by photos of her filming in a platinum blonde wig and sultry red lipstick that made headlines in September 2019, Ana de Armas' transformation into Marilyn Monroe for her upcoming Netflix film is uncanny.

While speaking about her new role as an Estee Lauder global brand ambassador, de Armas, revealed that the transformation wasn't all that glamorous behind the scenes.

She said, "I had to go bald every day, because with the blonde wigs... Marilyn went through different shades of blonde from golden to really platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully made, you can't have anything dark underneath, so we had to make a bald cap every single day from my forehead to around my whole head."

De Armas added, "It was like, three and a half hours every day of makeup. I think I actually cried the first time I saw the wigs on. Probably because I was terrified."

The 32-year-old actor said that it was a "gift" to play Monroe in the biographical drama, which also stars Adrien Brody and is set to release later this year.

As per People magazine, back in January, de Armas had shared that it took her months of work to perfect the legendary screen siren's signature breathy voice. (ANI)

