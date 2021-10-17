Anamica Kadamb to play parallel lead in TV show 'Love Panti'

Refering to the show 'Love Panti' she says: "It's all about the 'Khatti Mithi' (sweet and sour) love story between Thakur and Pandit or you can say intercaste love. So it depicts how things are still the same in few parts of north india."

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Anamica Kadamb was seen in award-winning film 'Binnu ka Sapna' and in television shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Vidya'. Now she will be seen in 'Love Panti' playing the parallel lead.

On sharing about her role she adds: "I am essaying the role of an elder sister in Thakur family named 'Suman' (parallel lead). She is mature, sorted and cares about society and their so-called customs. She always stood by her younger sister."

Talking about her working experience she shares: "So far it's good. But things were like a roller coaster for us due to Covid. We waited for this show for so long and finally it's coming on air. We all have dedicatedly worked for this show."

Adding about her acting and modelling journey she concludes: "Well, I won't say I elevated from modelling to acting, it's actually just the opposite for me. Acting to modelling. Nowadays l'm working on splendid projects in modelling as a fitness model. That is something which evolved through acting only. Because before I wasn't much aware about modelling and fitness. And now I can proudly say that I am an actor, model, and a kathak dancer too."

'Love Panti' will be airing soon on Azaad TV.

