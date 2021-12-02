Anand Deverakonda's 'Pushpaka Vimanam' set for OTT release

'Pushpaka Vimanam', which was released on November 12, received a positive response from viewers and was tagged as 'new age drama', by the critics. It also performed well and made decent collections at the box-office.

The movie stars Anand Deverakonda as a husband whose wife has eloped.

Directed by Damodara, 'Pushpaka Vimanam' is touted to be a simple, yet complex story, which deals with a witty narrative. Anand Deverakonda was critically praised for his acting.

Telugu hero Vijay Deverakonda, who is also Anand Deverakonda's brother, is the presenter of the movie. Earlier, during the theatrical release promotions, Vijay Deverakonda had described the movie as a "social commentary on arranged marriages, societal pressures, moral policing, and finding love."

'Pushpaka Vimanam' is a comedy thriller, starring actor Sunil in the role of a cop. VK Naresh, Saanve Megghana, Viva Harsha, and Jabardasth Seshu play important roles in the movie.

