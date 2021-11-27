Anand Gandhi announces 1-minute cinematic reel on life on Mars

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Anand Gandhi changed the landscape of Hindi cinema with his directorial and production ventures like 'Ship Of Theseus', 'Tumbbad', 'An Insignificant Man' and 'OK Computer'.

The filmmaker, who is known for a different kind of cinema surrounding offbeat topics, has announced his next titled 'The Future of Living TERRA', a 1-minute reel format short film, which follows the theme of terraforming Mars.