Anand Mahindra tweets Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante' stunt for ad

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recreated his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for an ad but used trucks instead of bikes on which he originally performed the stunt.

Ajay's entry in 'Phool Aur Kaante', his debut film which released in 1991, became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as 'Son of Sardaar' and 'De De Pyaar De'.