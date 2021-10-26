'Anandi Gopal' producers on cloud nine as film bags two National Awards

The film which tells the inspiring tale of one of the first Indian female doctors of western medicine has won the critics and jury's hearts unanimously and this has propelled the film's producers Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora on cloud nine.

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Marathi biographical film 'Anandi Gopal' has won two coveted National Film Awards: one for Best Film on Other Social Issues and the other for Production Design.

Speaking about the win, Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah Pictures, said, "We are ecstatic to receive two National Film awards for 'Anandi Gopal'. The response we have received on 'Anandi Gopal' from across the globe is overwhelming and we are glad we gave space for a story like hers to be heard and seen. Thank you for all the love we continue to receive on the film."

The film which stars Bhagyashree Milind in the titular role and Lalit Prabhakar as Anandi Gopal's husband, traces the exceptional journey of a woman who fights against the odds to study modern medicine backed by unshakeable support from her husband. With this movie, Shareen and Kishor not only proved their mettle in the art of production, but also transcended boundaries of language thereby proving that a good story appeals to everyone.

Shareen adds, "We have back-to-back projects lined up currently. While we finished shooting for 'LOST' with Yami in August, we have an upcoming film with Kartik Aryan in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala."

"We are also thrilled to adapt Phoolan Devi's story into a biopic. Next year is already looking exciting!" she signed off.

