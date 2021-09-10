Ananya Panday: I think I have the good qualities of 'Money Heist' character Tokyo

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is a very vocal fan of Spanish heist drama 'Money Heist'. She says she is quite similar to the character of 'Tokyo' in the show.

The character of Tokyo is played by actress Ursula Corbero.

"I think I'd be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities. I think we both are spontaneous. I am a little badass, and yeah, she knows what she wants," says Ananya.