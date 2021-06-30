Ananya Panday launches campaign to applaud social media heroes

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday took on Instagram on Wednesday and announced a campaign titled "Social Media For Social Good", on the occasion of Social Media Day.

The actress uploaded a video on Instagram and addressed her followers, saying: "Hope y'all are doing well and taking all the necessary precautions. I want to applaud all those people who have used social media constructively for social good. I will be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series."