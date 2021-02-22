Ananya Panday reveals her burger pangs in style

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 09:15:08hrs
Ananya

When Ananya Panday wants a burger, she sure states her wish in style!
Ananya posted a stunning picture on Instagram on Saturday, seated on a sofa in a white off-shoulder bodycon teamed with black shorts and a beige cover up.
"I just really want a burger," she wrote as caption.
Ananya was last seen in the OTT-released film "Khaali Peeli". Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and "Fighter" co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

