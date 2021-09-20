Ananya Panday starts script reading session for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

A source close to Ananya shared, "Ananya was in Maldives working on something. The actor is back now and has quickly started to work on her next project, with Zoya Akhtar, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The script reading sessions have begun for her."Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya posted a boomerang video of the script. Alongside the clip, she also mentioned that she was missing her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, as she has started script reading by herself."Reading Shuru @arjunvarain.singh. Missing the bois @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."The film marks the first collaboration between Ananya and acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar under her banner Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.The film also marks the second collaboration between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya after their recently wrapped Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone in lead.Apart from this, Ananya also has Puri Jagannadh's pan India film 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline. (ANI)