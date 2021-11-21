Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverkonda enjoy horse riding on sets of 'Liger'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor posted pictures in which she can be seen riding a horse. For this fun day, she wore a yellow t-shirt with black pants and a cowboy hat."yay or neigh," she added the quirky caption.On her Instagram Story, she also shared a picture with co-star Vijay Deverkonda as they ride their horses with a scenic landscape in the background.She wrote, "Howdy Rowdy @THEDEVERAKONDA"Apart from Vijay and Ananya, boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger'.'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie had to pause its shoot.Ananya also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Shakun Batra's untitled next. (ANI)