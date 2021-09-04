Ananya Pandey: Going to miss 'Money Heist'

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey joined a special preview of the last season of Money Heist at the Bombay Stock Exchange along with a group of fans of the show.

She said she will be missing the show as it releases its last season.

Being a 'die-hard' "Money Heist" fan Ananya said, "It's super exciting to celebrate a series that I and a lot of fans have been eagerly waiting for. 'Money Heist' is one of my favorite shows on Netflix and I'm a huge fan. It's sad that this is the final leg of the series."