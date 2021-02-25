Anbariv: Thalapathy 65 stunts will be power-packed!

Stunt duo Anbariv is on board for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar. Talking about the film, Anbariv said: "People will forget about our work in KGF next year as everyone will be talking about Thalapathy 65. The stunts will be power-packed", said Anbariv.
Anbariv won the National Award for their action choreography in KGF: Chapter 1 and they are also working on the sequel.
Talking about the action sequences in the KGF: Chapter 2, "It's tough to match up to the expectations of the first part but we shouldn't speak about our work before the release. Waiting for the feedback of the audiences", said the stunt duo.
Thalapathy 65 is Anbariv's maiden collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. The shoot of the yet-untitled film will begin in April, says a source close to the team.