Anbariv: Thalapathy 65 stunts will be power-packed!

Stunt duo Anbariv is on board for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar. Talking about the film, Anbariv said: "People will forget about our work in KGF next year as everyone will be talking about Thalapathy 65. The stunts will be power-packed", said Anbariv.

Anbariv won the National Award for their action choreography in KGF: Chapter 1 and they are also working on the sequel.