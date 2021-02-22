'Anbarivu' team's touching video message to their hero Hiphop Tamizha Adhi

It's well known that music composer turned actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is acting in a family action entertainer titled Anbarivu. Produced by Sathya Jyothi films, Napolean, Asha Sarath, Vidharth, Kashmira, Sangitha Krish, Saikumar, Urvashi, and Dheena are playing pivotal characters in the film.

On Adhi's birthday (today), the film's producer T Thyagarajan and the entire cast have praised Adhi for his positive attitude and wished him a great year ahead. The touching video is getting a good response on Twitter.

Directed by newcomer Aswin Ram, Madhesh Manickam cranks the camera for the film, Pradeep E Raghav takes care of the cuts, and Dinesh Subbarayan takes care of the action department.

Adhi has also completed the shoot of his directorial and heroic film Sivakumarin Sabadham for Sathya Jyothi Films.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/SathyaJyothi_/status/1363040963900305414?s=20--