Anchor Subi Suresh says the “feminist” picture was for a TV show

Anchor and actress Subi Suresh had posted a picture of herself with the caption “feminist” on her Facebook page. Soon the picture became controversial.

After comments started pouring in, Subi deleted her post. Now she has posted a screenshot of that post with an explanation.

According to Subi, that was a character photo for her program Comedy Thillana in Kairali TV, which she posted on Facebook with the caption Feminist.

“It was interpreted in different ways. Actually, I am not against feminists. I am not close to them either. I don’t know deeply about feminism. I deleted the post as I didn’t want to be part of a controversy,” explains Subi. 

