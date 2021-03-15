Anderson .Paak wins Best Melodic Rap Performance award at 2021 Grammys

Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): American rapper-songwriter Anderson .Paak took home a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Lockdown', after performing at the 2021 Grammys with his newly-formed group Silk Sonic, which includes him and Bruno Mars.



According to People magazine, the 35-year-old rapper added some new hardware to his collection with his win for best melodic rap performance for 'Lockdown' at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday. The song was also nominated this year for the best music video category.

Other nominees in the category which Anderson was up against included 'Rockstar' by DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, 'Laugh Now Cry Later' by Drake featuring Lil Durk, 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch, and 'Highest in the Room' by Travis Scott.

Accepting the award, Anderson said, "Wow. Thank you, thank you so much. I want to say thank you so much to my family, my beautiful wife and kids. I want to say thank you to the team that helped me put this record together. I want to say thank you to the Academy."

He added, "And lastly I want to say that this song, 'Lockdown,' is dedicated to every human being who actually has a voice. If you have a voice, don't be afraid to use it. 'Cause they watching, and this is proof. Thank you so much."

As per People magazine, out of the category's star-studded lineup, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch hit the stage to perform, joining stars like Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)