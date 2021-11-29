Andhra Governor re-admitted to Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was re-admitted to AIG Hospitals here on Monday, six days after he was discharged following treatment for Covid-19.

According to doctors, he was re-admitted with complaints of minor gastric issues. His clinical parameters and vitals are stable. He is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.