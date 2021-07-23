Andhra logs 1,747 new Covid cases, 14 deaths

As many as 2,365 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.1 lakh.

Amaravati, July 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 1,747 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally to over 19.5 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 22,939.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 293, followed by Nellore with 239, East Godavari with 234, Prakasam with 223, West Godavari with 215, Krishna with 127, Visakhapatnam with 109, Guntur with 86, Srikakulam with 82, Kadapa with 54, Anantapur with 45, Vizianagaram with 31, and Kurnool with nine.

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 14 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,223.

With 65,920 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.39 crore mark.

