Andhra logs 2k more Covid cases, tally 19.4 lakh

As many as 2,201 more people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 19 lakh.

Amaravati, July 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday logged 2,498 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally over 19.4 lakh, even as its active caseload dropped to 23,843.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 481, Prakasam (336), West Godavari (326), Krishna (263), Chittoor (245), Nellore (233), Guntur (181), Visakhapatnam (179), Anantapur (73), Kadapa (68), Srikakulam (56), Vizianagaram (33) and Kurnool (24).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 19,000 cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.

Meanwhile, 24 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,178.

With 88,149 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.37 crore.

