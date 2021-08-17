Andhra Pradesh registers 1,063 more Covid cases, 11 deaths

As many as 1,929 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.6 lakh.

Amaravati, Aug 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 1,063 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 19.9 lakh, even as its active cases dropped to 16,341.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 211, followed by Nellore with 198, West Godavari 147, Guntur 104, Krishna 103, Prakasam 98, Visakhapatnam 61, East Godavari 53, Srikakulam 30, Kurnool 17, Vizianagaram 12, and Anantapur 10.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.8 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh.

Meanwhile, 11 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,671.

With 59,198 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.57 crore mark.

